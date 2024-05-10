Bedford apprentice meets HRH The Princess Royal to open the NHBC’s Training Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bedford apprentice met The Princess Royal to the official opening of NHBC’s new Apprenticeship Training Hub.

The National House Building Council’s (NHBC) new Apprenticeship Training Hub is purpose-built to deliver the next generation of skilled house builders in the East of England.

The training hub is designed to help close the national skills gap and housing shortage – and will train 80 apprentices all year round. Equipped with classrooms, welfare and catering facilities, the centre also provides apprentices with a realistic outdoor working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day, HRH The Princess Royal met with Tegan and other bricklaying apprentices who demonstrated the various stages in building a house and emphasised the need to encourage more people into housebuilding, with bricklaying being an excellent pathway into a rewarding and well-paid career.

Redrow South Midlands

Commenting on the afternoon, Tegan said: “I was delighted to meet HRH Princess Anne – it was certainly a day I won’t forget! Growing up, I knew I wanted a practical job, so the NHBC apprenticeship training programme was perfect.

“There is a lot to learn, and I initially started with five weeks at the NHBC Training Hub and then I was ready to go on site and put into practice the knowledge and skills I’d learnt. I then came back to the Hub, learned more and became focused and confident to go back onto site again.

“I’ve not been treated any differently being a female bricklayer. It hasn’t made a difference or affected me in any way – why should it? I’d say to any girl leaving school or woman looking to change career – go for it! You can earn brilliant money and more women are getting into the housebuilding industry as it has great career prospects which people don’t always realise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted that HRH The Princess Royal met Tegan, one of Redrow South Midlands’ excellent apprentices.

“Bricklaying is at the heart of house building and we’re committed to supporting the next generation of housebuilders through our apprenticeship scheme. Our goal is to provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to expand their industry knowledge and gain hands on experience, equipping apprentices with the resources they need to achieve a career in their chosen field.

“We’re delighted Tegan has been recognised for all her hard work – and look forward to seeing where Tegan’s apprenticeship takes her in the future.”

Redrow South Midlands is building at Pilgrims Chase in Harlington, Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard and Stonehill Meadow in Lower Stondon, Bedfordshire. Bedfordshire is a well-connected location, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and a choice of three to five-bedroom houses for those with growing families.