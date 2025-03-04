Bedford and Cranfield nurseries come top of the class in league tables

There was cause for celebration at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford and Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield as they ranked number one in league tables for the second year running.

The settings are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and are part of the employee-owned Childbase Partnership, which took the top spot for another consecutive year in the prestigious Nursery World list for the quality of care and education throughout its 44 day nurseries.

The only national report of its kind produced annually, the league table is based on Ofsted inspection results amongst group providers, and highlights an ongoing commitment to excellence, with over half of Childbase settings rated ‘outstanding’ and all others ‘good’.

Emma Rooney, childbase partnership chief executive officer, said: “Securing the number one spot for the second consecutive year is a moment of immense pride for us all and a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication of our colleagues in delivering the best outcomes for our children and their families.

Smiles all round at Childbase

"Our collective focus on people, on supporting each other, and on maintaining the highest standards of care and education is the foundation that drives the continued success of our employee-owned company.”

Childbase Partnership has dominated UK best companies to work for lists for 14 years, been rated world class for its respect and support of its 2,500 colleague partners and leads the way in climate positive action and environmental achievements.