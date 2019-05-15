Bedford academy wins top award for championing arts

Pupils and staff at Lincroft Academy are celebrating after receiving the prestigious Artsmark Platinum Award.

Artsmark Platinum is Arts Council England’s highest award for schools and education settings which champion cultural education.

Left to right; Paul Wildman from Lincroft Academy, students Lorelei, Connor and Cerys, and Mark Duke from Lincroft Academy.

It celebrates settings that embracing arts across the curriculum, influencing other educational organisations and bringing them to life for children and young people.

Lincroft Academy, in Oakley, won the award after developing their arts and culture provision in their curriculum.

This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Lincroft Academy was supported by the Royal Opera House Bridge in planning and developing their initial objectives.

The Royal Opera House Bridge worked alongside the school to support their Artsmark Award achievement.