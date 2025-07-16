Bedford Academy students gain vital life skills through cookery workshops

Bedford Academy, a richly diverse school where around 40% of students speak English as an additional language, has been working with Food etc. to deliver engaging cookery sessions to its Sixth Form students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in an area of chronic deprivation, Bedford Academy is committed to creating an environment where both staff and students can thrive. With outstanding facilities and a strong ethos of support, guidance and challenge, the Academy aims to help students become well-rounded, thoughtful, and responsible members of both the local and wider community.

It was partly this ethos that inspired the collaboration with Food etc., who worked with groups of Year 12 students as part of their PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) education. The sessions focused on teaching students how to cook cheap, healthy meals from scratch, encouraging healthier choices that would benefit their mental and physical wellbeing, as well as their finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 40 students took part in the programme each week, working in small groups to prepare and share meals together. Dishes included fajitas, tortilla wraps, soda bread, and soup - simple, nutritious meals that could be easily recreated at home.

Headteacher Chris Deller with students participating in Food etc workshop

Charlotte Baker, a tutor at Bedford Academy, said “Yesterday was fab! The students have all been talking about it since which has been lovely. They loved how they were just allowed to get on and get a taste of having to fend for themselves. The other classes were jealous, so I know they are already looking forward to their turn. I think the students really liked being able to try two different things and come together and share.”

Headteacher, Chris Deller added ‘A key part of our curriculum is ensuring that all students leave BA with the skills and knowledge to prepare a wide variety of nutritious meals for their families. With so many students now going on to attend university, and a significant number with responsibility as a young carer at home, it is projects and initiatives such as this that really add value to our school and wider community’.

Student feedback echoed the success of the programme. Approximately 50% said they had learned how to cook more cheaply, try new recipes, and use different ingredients. Most cited spending time with others and learning to cook more varied meals as the most enjoyable parts of the course.

This initiative reflects Bedford Academy’s ongoing commitment to preparing students not just academically, but for life beyond school.