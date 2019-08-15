Bedford Academy’s 2019 A Level results

Students from Bedford Academy have been lauded for their “fantastic efforts” after today’s A Level results.

The school saw a significant improvement in the outcomes in BTEC and A Level courses in comparison to 2018, with 64 per cent of students achieving at least one A or A* grade or equivalent, and 27 per cent earning two or more A or A* grades or equivalent.

Highlights include Saajan Gill, who has collected A*s in chemistry and maths, plus As in physics and further maths, securing his place at

Cambridge University to study natural sciences.

Meanwhile Natalia Broniewicz achieved double Distinction* in health and social care and distinction in media production, meaning she will go to Northampton University to study early childhood studies.