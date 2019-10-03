Bedford Academy picks up national careers award

Bedford Academy has been named ‘Best School or College of the Year’ at the Careers Excellence Awards 2019.

The awards recognise work and best practice provided in schools, colleges and employers across the country to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.

There were over 200 nominations across 10 categories, chosen by a panel of expert judges.

Headteacher Chris Deller said: “I am extremely proud to have received this award on behalf of Bedford Academy, an award that recognises the outstanding careers provision that students receive at our school.

“The efforts of director of aspirations Miss Green and careers advisor Mr Dawe are monumental. Their detailed offer sees every student receiving tailored and specialist careers advice throughout their time at Bedford Academy.

“Our dedication and commitment to improving the aspirations of young people in the community has been the basis of our careers offer at Bedford Academy. This is an offer that we are driven to improve further, by continuing to seek ways for our students to access outstanding and impartial careers advice that supports them on their own unique pathway.”

Chris Deller is pictured with Amanda Green.