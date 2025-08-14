Bedford Academy celebrates best ever A-level results

This year’s results show significant improvement across every key performance measure compared to 2024, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both students and teaching staff. The average grade achieved by students was a C+, with an impressive average point score (APS) of 32.34 per student.

The school’s Value Added (VA) score of +0.30 demonstrates that, on average, students at Bedford Academy made more progress than expected nationally, highlighting the positive impact of high-quality teaching and targeted academic support.

Among the top-line results were:

43.4% of students achieved grades A–B*

98.3% of students achieved A–E*

They reflect a culture of high expectations at Bedford Academy and a strong commitment to equipping students with the skills and outcomes they need for future success.

Headteacher Chris Deller commented, "We are incredibly proud of our students, who have worked with resilience and determination throughout their studies. These results reflect not only their hard work, but also the outstanding support from our dedicated staff team."