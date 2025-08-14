Bedford Academy Students Celebrating A-Level resultsplaceholder image
Bedford Academy celebrates best ever A-level results

By Jessica Fludgate
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
Staff and students at Bedford Academy are celebrating a record-breaking set of A-Level results, marking the school’s strongest performance to date at Key Stage 5.

This year’s results show significant improvement across every key performance measure compared to 2024, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both students and teaching staff. The average grade achieved by students was a C+, with an impressive average point score (APS) of 32.34 per student.

The school’s Value Added (VA) score of +0.30 demonstrates that, on average, students at Bedford Academy made more progress than expected nationally, highlighting the positive impact of high-quality teaching and targeted academic support.

Among the top-line results were:

  • 43.4% of students achieved grades A–B*
  • 98.3% of students achieved A–E*

They reflect a culture of high expectations at Bedford Academy and a strong commitment to equipping students with the skills and outcomes they need for future success.

Headteacher Chris Deller commented, "We are incredibly proud of our students, who have worked with resilience and determination throughout their studies. These results reflect not only their hard work, but also the outstanding support from our dedicated staff team."

The school looks forward to welcoming a new cohort of sixth form students this September, building on this success and continuing to raise aspirations.

Kylie from Bedford Academy

1. Contributed

Kylie from Bedford Academy

Max from Bedford Academy

2. Contributed

Max from Bedford Academy

Kosi form Bedford Academy

3. Contributed

Kosi form Bedford Academy

Bedford Academy students opening A-Level Results

4. Contributed

Bedford Academy students opening A-Level Results

