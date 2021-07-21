Bedford Academy celebrates as 11 pupils graduate from university access programme

Eleven pupils at Bedford Academy have graduated from The Scholars Programme - a national university access programme.

The year 9 and 10 pupils completed seven tutorials with a subject expert PhD researcher and learnt about mental health and national mental health interventions. They then completed a final assignment which was given a university-level grade.

The Scholars Programme, run by award-winning university access charity The Brilliant Club, helps pupils aged eight to 18 develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress to the UK’s most competitive universities.

"Our PhD researcher confirmed that she herself had never awarded such positive results all to one school and we are immensely proud of our students’ achievements"

Young people are challenged to think and work independently through tutorials organised by a PhD researcher and designed around their own unique area of postgraduate research.

Davina Bagha, Year 9, said: “From the Brilliant Club I learnt a lot about mental health and the stigmas and statistics that come with it. However, I also learnt a lot about what real university work can be like; from the weekly lessons to the final essay.

Dave Marsham, who organised the project at Bedford Academy, said: “We are delighted with our students’ results. Our PhD researcher confirmed that she herself had never awarded such positive results all to one school and we are immensely proud of our students’ achievements.