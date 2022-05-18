Award-winning Bedford preschool sold for undisclosed price

Christie & Co has sold The Haven 2000 Nursery and Preschool in Bedford.

Established over 20 years ago by its exiting owner, Maureen Barker, the Clapham Road preschool – which caters for up to 57 children aged between zero and four – was sold for an undisclosed price.

The nursery was recognised by the Communication Trust for its work in supporting children’s language and expression development.

The Haven 2000 Nursery and Preschool in Clapham Road

And it also received the Shine a Light Award, the My Smile (Oral Health and Education) Award, and the Communication Friendly Award.

Following a confidential sales process, it’s been sold to Play 2 Learn Day Nursery group.

Krishan and Asha Patel – company directors at Play 2 Learn Day Nursery – said: “We are delighted to have The Haven 2000 join the growing Play 2 Learn Day Nursery group – it is a wonderful setting with superb grounds.

"From our first visit, it was clear there was an opportunity to develop and expand on the fantastic work Maureen, Maria and Vivien have achieved in creating a strong community and loving nursery environment over the last 20 years.

"We are excited to work with the existing team who share our mission to help children understand the world around them and discover the talents within them so they can become happy and successful grown-ups.”

David Eaves, director of childcare & education at Christie & Co, handled the sale.

He said: “We were delighted to support Maureen and her family with the sale of The Haven 2000. This is a tremendous setting at the heart of its community with huge potential for future expansion.

"The nursery received immediate interest, with an offer accepted within two weeks of coming to market.

"This continues the strong trend we are currently seeing where there is unprecedented demand for high-quality settings across the country, as established group operators seek to strengthen their portfolios by creating new geographic hubs.”