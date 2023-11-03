News you can trust since 1845
Are you prepared for adulthood? Young people with special needs invited to Bedford festival

The event takes place on Tuesday
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will have the chance to learn about options for their future at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite next week.

The Preparing for Adulthood Festival – on Tuesday (November 7) – is open to young people, their families, and carers. It will offer the chance to meet post-16 education providers such as ALTR RISE, Bedford and Barnfield colleges, Youth Inspired, Reactiv8, MacIntyre and SSG Services.

There will be workshops on topics including apprenticeships, traineeships, and supported internships, and on key skills such as searching for roles to completing your CV and interview practice.

The event is taking place at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur SuiteThe event is taking place at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite
Visit here to find out more or to book a place

Bedford Borough is running the event with partners including Carers in Bedfordshire, Autism Bedfordshire, SEMLEP, the Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System, the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society.

