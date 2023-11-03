Are you prepared for adulthood? Young people with special needs invited to Bedford festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will have the chance to learn about options for their future at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite next week.

The Preparing for Adulthood Festival – on Tuesday (November 7) – is open to young people, their families, and carers. It will offer the chance to meet post-16 education providers such as ALTR RISE, Bedford and Barnfield colleges, Youth Inspired, Reactiv8, MacIntyre and SSG Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be workshops on topics including apprenticeships, traineeships, and supported internships, and on key skills such as searching for roles to completing your CV and interview practice.

The event is taking place at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite