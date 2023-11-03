Are you prepared for adulthood? Young people with special needs invited to Bedford festival
Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will have the chance to learn about options for their future at Bedford Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite next week.
The Preparing for Adulthood Festival – on Tuesday (November 7) – is open to young people, their families, and carers. It will offer the chance to meet post-16 education providers such as ALTR RISE, Bedford and Barnfield colleges, Youth Inspired, Reactiv8, MacIntyre and SSG Services.
There will be workshops on topics including apprenticeships, traineeships, and supported internships, and on key skills such as searching for roles to completing your CV and interview practice.
Bedford Borough is running the event with partners including Carers in Bedfordshire, Autism Bedfordshire, SEMLEP, the Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System, the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Bedford and District Cerebral Palsy Society.