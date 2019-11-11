Archaeologists from Cranfield University between Milton Keynes and Bedford to search for bodies of missing soldiers

The bodies of missing servicemen from the Second World War could be finally be located and laid to rest as part of a new initiative by Cranfield University.

Archaeologists and anthropologists from Cranfield Forensic Institute (CFI) are working with the US Department of Defense (DOD) to recover and identify service personnel unaccounted for since the end of the war.

There are thought to be around 72,000 American personnel still missing and around 39,000 of them are deemed to be "recoverable".

The Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) is collaborating with the CFI team as part of its efforts to forge new relationships with experts and enhance its recovery efforts.

Scientific and field skills familiarisation training was recently provided by the DPAA Academy at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. The orientation was tailored to environments in which the recovery teams will be working and included information on identifying Second World War aircraft and crash site recovery operations.

Dr David Errickson, Lecturer in Forensic Archaeology and Anthropology at CFI, said: “We are honoured to be collaborating with the DPAA and to be part of the effort to recover conflict casualties and provide those who gave their lives with a dignified burial.

“The orientation provided has been delivered by some of the world’s most experienced practitioners in this field. Worldwide, and particularly in Europe, there are a very limited number of organisations working to recover conflict casualties and so this partnership is an extremely valuable opportunity, including for our graduates, who will also be involved to search for the missing.”

G.R. (“Rocky”) Gillette, Deputy Director of Partnerships and Innovations at the DPAA, said: “DPAA would like to express its appreciation to Cranfield University and all our partners who are assisting us in achieving the fullest possible accounting for past conflicts.”

The project team from Cranfield consists mostly of graduates of the Forensic MSc programme at CFI. They are experienced in employing forensic and archaeological methods to carry out recovery operations and have conducted excavations across Europe as well as further afield in the South Pacific.