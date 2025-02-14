AQA appoints a Sharnbrook Academy sixth former to their national student advisory group

William James, a sixth former from Sharnbrook Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has been appointed to a coveted position within AQA’s Student Advisory Group.

The AQA’s Student Advisory Group (SAG) has appointed 15 students from different demographics of schools and colleges across England to give young learners a voice in the exam system. The selected students meet with each other, AQA colleagues and Trustees to provide student views and valuable insights on key areas of assessment that support AQA in making important decisions about future examinations.

A core value of Sharnbrook Academy and Meridian Trust is “Extending the Boundaries of Learning”, where students are guided to develop as motivated independent learners to develop children's whole self and wider skills for life. William James has exemplified these values and will help to shape the future of exams not only for his peers, but for students across England.

William’s initial interest in joining the SAG follows the adjustments to exams following the Covid pandemic, and he said: “It isn’t always common for institutions to value youth voice, so the fact that AQA offered such an opportunity proved that they were keen to listen and implement change. I think the best way of getting feedback for anything is to work with the people whom it impacts.”

Mark Bedlow, William James and Clare Raku

A thorough application process took place for William to become part of the SAG, initially with a 500-word personal statement, followed by a pre-recorded video interview after making it through the initial selection. William said, “getting to each stage was rewarding, and receiving the phone call that I’d made it into the group made it all worth it!”

William continued: “Being able to spend time with other like-minded students will be really exciting. We clearly all have a passion for education, not just now, but in the future, and I think the diversity in ideas will be incredibly refreshing and insightful to hear. Knowing that I’ll be making a positive difference for students in the future will be really rewarding.”

Sharnbrook Academy supported William through the process, initially writing a reference which enabled him to successfully pass the first round of becoming part of the SAG. William shared, “Sharnbrook has given me the platform through my academy house system to take part in, and later organise, student voice outlets, giving students the ability to give feedback on the way the school is run. I’ve worked closely with and been supported by the senior leaders at Sharnbrook to respond to and implement that feedback.”

Mark Bedlow, a Trustee at Meridian Trust, said: “This is a significant achievement and William will have been through a very rigorous process to be selected from hundreds of other applicants. This is one of the most influential student groups for under 19s in England whose views are sought by politicians and civil servants who are forming education policy. I hope William is feeling very pleased with himself and this is a testament to the support provided by the team at Sharnbrook through supporting William through the process.”

Principal at Sharnbrook Academy, Clare Raku said, “We are incredibly proud of William for securing a place on the AQA student advisory group. This is a fantastic opportunity for William to represent the student voice on a national platform and contribute to shaping the future of education. William demonstrates a strong commitment to his studies and we are confident that he will be a valuable asset to the Student Advisory Group.”

William’s first meeting with all Student Advisory Group members for 2025 will take place in February at the AQA London offices.