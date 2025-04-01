Applications open for university bursaries to help local students afford to study a degree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Applications have opened for The Harpur Trust’s University Bursary Programme to help local pupils from low-income households in Bedford Borough afford to study a degree course at university.

The scheme is open to those in year 13 currently studying in local state schools and colleges including: Bedford Academy, Bedford College, Bedford Sixth Form, Biddenham International School and Sports College, Kimberley Sixth Form College, Mark Rutherford, Sharnbrook Academy, St Thomas More Secondary & Sixth Form and Wixams Academy.

The Harpur Trust has funding for 16 students to be awarded £4,500 spread across three years, and they can use the money to help with study costs including accommodation, books, food, IT, transport or course materials. Students eligible to apply must:

Be aged 19 or under on 31 August 2025.

From a low income household, live independently, or have additional financial difficulties.

Be looking to study a full time undergraduate or foundation degree course starting this autumn.

Have been resident in Bedford Borough for at least two years.

Be a UK citizen, an EU citizen with settled status, or a have been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK.

Grants Manager Victoria Reed said: “We are proud of our University Bursary scheme as it helps students who have overcome significant personal challenges with the costs of studying for a degree or post graduate course. It’s fantastic we get to support them on that journey.

“The bursaries enable students to concentrate on their courses, reducing anxiety and stress. Some students say without the bursaries to give them a helping hand, they would have struggled to complete their degrees. We also keep in touch with the students who update us on their progress, and they also help input on various projects we are running, through a youth focus group.

“We hope we get students applying from all the participating schools and colleges. We know the cost of studying for a degree has risen dramatically and there are students out there who need additional support. If you are, or know someone who is, due to start their degree in September but they will find it a financial struggle, please check our eligibility and encourage them to fill in the application form.”

The Harpur Trust University Bursary Programme has helped 265 students with university bursaries since 2007, with The Trust having awarded nearly £0.9m in bursaries during this time. For further information about the scheme visit www.harpurtrust.org.uk/university-bursaries

The deadline to apply is 22 April 2025.