Applications now open for secondary and upper schools in Bedford Borough

The online admission system has now opened for children stepping up to secondary and upper schools in September 2020.

Parents who live within Bedford Borough who have a child in Year 6 at primary school or Year 8 at a middle school will need to transfer their child to a secondary school or upper school in September.

Applications can now be made online via the Council website.

For parents who have a child due to transfer to middle school in September 2020, the transfer to middle school application form will go live from Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for education and children’s services, said; “Applying for a school place is a quick and easy process that can be done online or using the paper application, but parents and caters of children should remember make sure to only use one method to apply.”

For further information go to www.bedford.gov.uk/onlineadmissions