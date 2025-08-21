Another year of GCSE success at Goldington Academy

Academic achievements

Goldington Academy is celebrating another set of excellent GCSE results, with students achieving outstanding academic success across a wide range of subjects.

This year, more than a fifth of students at the Bedford school have achieved Grade 7+ in English and maths, with 87% achieving Grade 4+. The school attributes their continued success to their focus on high quality personalised learning, revision and intervention programs and the fostering of a positive learning environment.

Principal, Mr Francis Galbraith, praised the students for their perseverance and commitment, saying, “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students this year. This is another excellent set of results which reflects the dedication of staff, students and parents working collaboratively to achieve student success.”

Students have achieved grades that have enabled them to successfully progress onto their chosen pathways of post-16 study. Mr Galbraith added, “We wish all of our students the very best as they embark on the next stages of their educational careers. We are excited to watch our students as they continue their educational journeys in the next chapter of their lives.”