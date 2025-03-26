Ampthill students tread the boards as part of prestigious Shakespeare schools festival
The drama pupils from Alameda Middle School performed their version of the iconic Romeo and Juliet in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Festival.
The annual event, which took place at The Grove Theatre in Dunstable on March 17, brings together schools from across the country.
Alameda’s talented Year 7 and 8 drama club students worked with teacher-director Trudy A Bell for the performance.
Jacqueline Ross, headteacher, said: “The opportunity to perform at the Coram Shakespeare Schools Festival is a remarkable experience for our students and aligns with our school’s commitment to the arts.
"It allows them to take pride in their academic and extracurricular achievements, giving them the confidence to soar. I could not be more proud of the dedication and energy they have put into this performance.”
