Ampthill performing arts students set to grace West End stage this summer

They’ve created a mega-choir troupe

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:45 am

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Ampthill are among 14 other schools from across the UK due to perform at the illustrious Shaftesbury Theatre.

Stagecoach Ampthill principal Richard Chatterley said: “Whenever we’re invited to perform in the West End, we try to bring something new to the stage.

“This time around, we’re combining two amazing performing arts schools to create a mega-choir troupe.

Stagecoach Ampthill

“To showcase the students’ vocal ability, the students have learned an epic 12-minute piece which encompasses several genres of music; rock; pop; swing; traditional choral; musical theatre; and even a cheeky sea shanty.

“As well as the performance in the evening the students spend the day in the theatre, doing workshops, rehearsing and having the experience of a lifetime being backstage at this iconic theatre. Something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

They will perform at the iconic West End venue on Sunday (June 26).

