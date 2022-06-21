Ampthill performing arts students set to grace West End stage this summer

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Ampthill are among 14 other schools from across the UK due to perform at the illustrious Shaftesbury Theatre.

Stagecoach Ampthill principal Richard Chatterley said: “Whenever we’re invited to perform in the West End, we try to bring something new to the stage.

“This time around, we’re combining two amazing performing arts schools to create a mega-choir troupe.

Stagecoach Ampthill

“To showcase the students’ vocal ability, the students have learned an epic 12-minute piece which encompasses several genres of music; rock; pop; swing; traditional choral; musical theatre; and even a cheeky sea shanty.

“As well as the performance in the evening the students spend the day in the theatre, doing workshops, rehearsing and having the experience of a lifetime being backstage at this iconic theatre. Something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”