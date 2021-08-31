Amazon gives Bedford school cash boost as part of literacy campaign

A Bedford school has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon as part of its global campaign to address education inequalities as a result of Covid-19.

Camestone School in Kempston received the donation as part of Amazon Reads.

Victor Pulido, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “We are committed to supporting the educational needs of children and hope that Amazon Reads will provide a helpful resource to young readers.

Gary Wishart and Jacqueline Hobday celebrate Amazon Reads at Amazon in Milton Keynes

"We are delighted to support Camestone School and we hope this donation gives the young readers in our community a boost.”

Alan Jones, upper key stage 2 phase leader at Camestone School, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this donation from Amazon in Milton Keynes as part of Amazon Reads.