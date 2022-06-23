Almost 500 fines handed out to drivers illegally parking outside Bedford schools

A whopping 483 parking fines have been issued to people parking illegally outside Bedford schools have been issued by the council’s Parking Patrol.

The patrol vehicle, introduced in November 2021, visits schools during drop-off and pick-up times – fining parents who illegally park in places that cause a danger to children, parents and other pedestrians on double yellow lines or on the zig-zag keep clear lines.

The council has also installed 63 Parking Buddies across 15 schools, who remind drivers to park considerately, and thank those who walk or cycle to school.

Mayor Dave with the Parking Patrol team and Camestone ctudents

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “Dangerous and illegal parking outside schools is not acceptable and we are taking action against it. Our council enforcement officers are committed to keeping people safe and I congratulate them on their dedication, often in spite of aggressive behaviour from parents.