All of the Bedford schools with 'good' or 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings in 2025

The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have been praised for their quality of education and leadership.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding”.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer gives out grades for overall effectiveness.

All the information featured was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports for each school on the Ofsted website. We have not included nurseries on this list. Results are alphabetical and the dates shown are that of the latest inspection.

Balliol Primary School This primary school, on Balliol Road, Kempston, is rated Good. Latest report: September 28, 2022.

Bedford Academy This secondary school on Mile Road, Bedford, is rated Good: Latest report: May 17, 2023.

Bedford College The college on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Good. Latest report: December 19, 2024.

Bedford Free School The secondary school on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Outstanding. Latest report: June 9, 2025.