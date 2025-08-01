File photo of children in a classroom. Photo: Adobeplaceholder image
File photo of children in a classroom. Photo: Adobe

All of the Bedford schools with 'good' or 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings in 2025

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 15:38 BST
With exam results looming, we’ve taken a look at all the schools in Bedford rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted.

The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have been praised for their quality of education and leadership.

Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding”.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer gives out grades for overall effectiveness.

All the information featured was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports for each school on the Ofsted website. We have not included nurseries on this list. Results are alphabetical and the dates shown are that of the latest inspection.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is featured.

This primary school, on Balliol Road, Kempston, is rated Good. Latest report: September 28, 2022.

1. Balliol Primary School

This primary school, on Balliol Road, Kempston, is rated Good. Latest report: September 28, 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This secondary school on Mile Road, Bedford, is rated Good: Latest report: May 17, 2023.

2. Bedford Academy

This secondary school on Mile Road, Bedford, is rated Good: Latest report: May 17, 2023. Photo: GSS Architecture

Photo Sales
The college on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Good. Latest report: December 19, 2024.

3. Bedford College

The college on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Good. Latest report: December 19, 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The secondary school on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Outstanding. Latest report: June 9, 2025.

4. Bedford Free School

The secondary school on Cauldwell Street, Bedford, is rated Outstanding. Latest report: June 9, 2025. Photo: Advantage Schools

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedBedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice