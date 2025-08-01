All of the Bedford schools with 'good' or 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings in 2025

The education watchdog visits thousands of schools every year, and many in the area have been praised for their quality of education and leadership.
Results made by inspectors can range from “inadequate” to “outstanding”.
Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer gives out grades for overall effectiveness.
All the information featured was sourced from Ofsted – and you can read the full reports for each school on the Ofsted website. We have not included nurseries on this list. Results are alphabetical and the dates shown are that of the latest inspection.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is featured.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.