Calling all parents – every Bedford library is hosting free fun craft activities for Easter.
From Saturday (April 1) to Sunday, April 16, Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton libraries have activities planned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crafts include making Easter bunting, Easter wreaths, and butterfly bracelets. There will also be Lego clubs – and Bedford Central Library has a special Easter Story Time on Wednesday, April 5 from 11.30am to noon.
Parents and carers must remain with children under 14.