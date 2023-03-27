They’ll be story time, Easter wreaths and Lego club

Calling all parents – every Bedford library is hosting free fun craft activities for Easter.

From Saturday (April 1) to Sunday, April 16, Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton libraries have activities planned.

Crafts include making Easter bunting, Easter wreaths, and butterfly bracelets. There will also be Lego clubs – and Bedford Central Library has a special Easter Story Time on Wednesday, April 5 from 11.30am to noon.

The events take place from Saturday (April 1) to Sunday, April 16