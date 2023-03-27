News you can trust since 1845
All Bedford libraries are hosting FREE Easter crafts for children

They’ll be story time, Easter wreaths and Lego club

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

Calling all parents – every Bedford library is hosting free fun craft activities for Easter.

From Saturday (April 1) to Sunday, April 16, Bedford Central, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton libraries have activities planned.

Crafts include making Easter bunting, Easter wreaths, and butterfly bracelets. There will also be Lego clubs – and Bedford Central Library has a special Easter Story Time on Wednesday, April 5 from 11.30am to noon.

The events take place from Saturday (April 1) to Sunday, April 16
Parents and carers must remain with children under 14.

