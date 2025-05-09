Acorn Early Years celebrates double win at Daynurseries.co.uk awards
. The awards are based on reviews submitted by families and guardians whose children attend the nurseries, making this recognition especially meaningful. In addition to receiving a group award, the group’s Sharnbrook nursery was named one of the Top 20 Nursery providers in the East of England.
Zoe Raven, CEO of Acorn, commented:
“We’re really thrilled to be awarded a place in the top 20 again, it’s a tribute to all of our dedicated staff teams, who have worked so hard all year, and to our incredibly supportive parents at each of our nurseries.”
The awards serve as a strong affirmation of the group’s commitment to excellence in early years education and the deep trust placed in them by families across the region.
Acorn is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing high-quality, nurturing, and inclusive early education and care. With nurseries and forest schools across Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire, and Bedfordshire, Acorn is known for its child-centred approach, strong community values, and commitment to outdoor learning and sustainability. The organisation continues to grow while maintaining its core mission: to provide a safe, stimulating, and loving environment where children can thrive. For more information visit www.acornearlyyears.org.uk