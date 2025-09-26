Academics launch pioneering trial to improve medication use among older adults

The University of Bedfordshire has partnered with community pharmacists across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes (BLMK) to launch a ground-breaking research project exploring new ways to support older adults in managing their long-term health conditions.

The ADHERE trial (Assessing the Impact of Automated Devices for Enhancing Health and Reducing Medication Errors in Older Adults with Long-Term Health Conditions) is a randomised controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of Automatic Medication Dispensers (AMDs). These devices are designed to help patients take their medication correctly and consistently, potentially reducing errors and improving overall health outcomes.

The trial will recruit 144 participants aged 65 and over, all of whom live with at least one long-term condition and face challenges adhering to their prescribed treatment. Participants will be randomly assigned either to use an AMD for six months or to continue with their usual care.

To find out more about how you could get involved with the project and view the eligibility criteria, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/ihr/adhere/

Taking place across eight community pharmacies in Bedford, Luton, and Milton Keynes, the study aims to generate valuable insights into whether automated medication support could reduce complications, improve wellbeing, and lower healthcare costs linked to medication non-adherence.

Professor Gurch Randhawa, co-investigator and Director of the University’s Institute for Health Research, said: "The trial aims to determine whether these devices can help reduce medication errors, ensure medications are taken as prescribed, and ultimately improve health outcomes for people managing chronic conditions.

“The trial will measure the impact of the device on medication adherence, health improvements, and any potential reduction in health complications. By gathering data on these factors, the trial hopes to provide valuable insights into how AMDs can support older adults in managing their health more effectively.”

Harjinder Singh, CEO of Smarta Healthcare, a participating community pharmacy in Bedford, said: "We know that that between one-third and one-half of all medications prescribed for long-term conditions are not taken as recommended. This results not only in wasted medication but also in increased healthcare costs due to complications and deterioration in health that arise from non-adherence. We are delighted to be working with the University of Bedfordshire in examining whether automated medication devices could benefit our older patients."

Dr Pritesh Bodalia, Chief Pharmacist at BLMK Integrated Care Board, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and member of the Study Steering Group, added: "To improve the health and wellbeing of our older adult population with long-term conditions, it is vitally important to understand whether Automatic Medication Dispensers can support them in taking their medication as scheduled each day. Not taking medication correctly leads to wasted medicine, poor health, and higher costs for the NHS."