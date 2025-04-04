"A vision of inclusion and excellence" Praise for Bedford's newest school

Mayor Tom Wootton and councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services at the schoolMayor Tom Wootton and councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services at the school
Bedford’s newest school has won praise from the town’s mayor as a “vision of inclusion and excellence”

Rivertree Free School, which caters to children with special educational needs and physical disabilities, invited mayor Tom Wootton and councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services.

The mayor said: “It fills me with pride to be here today, at what is set to become one of the largest SEND schools in the country. In time there will 200 students here, all the way from two years old to 19.

“Offering the best possible opportunities to all our young people is a cause that is very close to my heart. And I believe that the people of Bedford borough will cherish this school for decades to come.”

The school in Hillgrounds Road, Kempston is built on the former grounds of Robert Bruce Middle School.

Councillor Walker added: “So much hard work has gone into making Rivertree a reality. There is a real vision for inclusion and excellence here, which is something we want for all of our young people.”

