A-level results: Outstanding achievements at Biddenham International School

Kate Dillingham and Tyler Albarella

With students picking up their exam results this week, Biddenham International School is delighted to report some outstanding achievements.

High fliers at the school included:

> Nikko Turner, who achieved 5 A* grades (English Literature, Media, Psychology, Drama and EPQ)

Husna Khamis and Alisha Iqbal

> Alfie Rushby who achieved 4 A*s(Further Maths, Maths, Physics and Computing)

> Shahmima Rahman who earned 2 Distinction* and 2 As (Business Studies, Health and Social Care, Sociology And EPQ)

> Kylie Howlett-Blair with an A* and 2 A grades (Sociology, Law and Criminology).

And the results from the school's Computing, Further Maths and Physics cohorts were exceptional - with the average grade ranging from A* to A-.

Nikko Turner

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam board.

Alan Brown, the school's assistant headteacher and director of sixth form, said: "We are incredibly proud of all of the work and achievements of our students, especially considering such a difficult and challenging year.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto their chosen career pathway and we are excited to see what they will achieve in the future.’