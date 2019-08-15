A Level results at Rushmoor and St Andrews Joint Sixth Form

In only its third year of existence, the Rushmoor and St Andrews Joint Sixth Form saw the majority of students gain the grades required to go to their preferred universities.

One stand-out performer was Sanidhay Kashyap, who achieved grade As in biology, chemistry and maths.

And special mention also goes to Year 10 student Olivier Gaillard who achieved a grade A in maths having completed the examination three years early.

Principal Mr Daniel said “It is pleasing that the pupils who have chosen to go to university next year have achieved the necessary grades and we are grateful to the staff who have invested a great deal of time and commitment into ensuring the students were fully prepared for their examinations.

“Our small and supportive environment means pupils really benefit from our nurturing approach towards learning.”