A Level results at Biddenham School

Students’ hard work was saluted at Biddenham School as they opened their A Level results.

Director of sixth form Alan Brown said, “Teachers at the school are delighted by the results.

“We are exceptionally pleased that students are able to go to where they want to be on the next step of their journey through life - whether it be university or higher level apprenticeships.

“The students have worked hard to achieve their results and success and a high proportion achieved their first choice at their preferred university.

“They have been a lovely group to work with and I am sure they will all go on to do great things. We will miss them and wish them every future happiness.”

Top performers included Abi Walters with one A* and three A grades; she has accepted a place at Birmingham University to do chemical engineering.

And Michael Jones earned two As and a B to earn a place at Southampton studying computer science.