A Level results at Bedford School

Almost three-quarters of grades were between A* and B at Bedford School in this summer’s A Level results.

Success stories include mathematicians: Thomas Pelling, Harry Chen and Henry Shaw, who scored a combined eight A* and four A grades

to secure places at Cambridge, Oxford and Warwick.

Music success also featured strongly for the year group. Silas Sanders and Felix Asare will take up their offers to read music at Cambridge, Silas with a Choral Scholarship. Boys are also set to read music at both the Royal Northern College of Music and Durham, and music technology at both Coventry and Nottingham Trent.

Away from the UCAS system there were further success stories, including Trent Abraham who takes up a rowing scholarship at Syracuse University in New York, Marco Sarro who has won a place on a degree apprenticeship scheme with international aerospace firm Airbus, and Luca Maier who will begin an apprenticeship in hotel management in Munich.

Headteacher James Hodgson said, “Well done to the leavers of 2019 on some fine results across all disciplines – we are proud of them all.

“Academically, they have made their mark, and they have had copious success on the sports field, the music halls and in art and drama.

“They leave with wonderful memories and a great foundation for the future; and we wish them all well as they set out on their various paths.”