Top A-level results at The Bedford Sixth Form

Many students achieved the grades needed for their choice of university

Students at The Bedford Sixth Form have shown that the very best A Level results were possible with A* grades and Distinctions in Extended Diplomas.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing students from sitting exams this year, the results are based on teacher assessment grades which have been standardised.

Now students in England awaiting their exam results can keep their grades in mock exams if they are higher than the calculated grade, with regulator Ofqual asked to determine how and when valid mock results can be used.

These students all achieved a full set of A or A* grades at A level:

- Emily Brightman achieved A* A A, she will be going to the University of Birmingham to study International Law and Globalisation

- Emily Morgan achieved A* A A, she will be going to the University of Lincoln to study Graphic Design

- Jack Rodden achieved A* A* A* A*, he will be going to the University of Oxford to study Biochemistry

- Lucian Tumani achieved A* A A and will be going to the University of Warwick to study English Literature

- Oliver Rogers achieved A A A, he will be going to Nottingham Trent University to study Accounting and Finance.

These two students got the highest possible grades across an Extended Diploma and an A level:

- Lillith Church achieved D*D*D* and A*, and will be going to the London School of Economics and Political Science to study Sociology

- Amie Gray achieved D*D*D* and A*, she will be going to Loughborough University to study Sport Management.

These students got a very high combination of an Extended Diploma and an A level:

- Eleanor Betts achieved D*DD and A*

- Katie Shaw achieved D*D*D* and B, she will be going to Durham University to study Marketing and Management

- Manisha Paul, Manisha achieved D*D*D* and B, and will be going to Anglia Ruskin University to study Psychology with Clinical Psychology

Daisy Kelly achieved D*D*D* and B, she will be going to the University of Birmingham to study Master of Nursing.

These students got very high A levels including A*:

- Daniel Gochev achieved A* A* C, he will be going to Kingston University to study Creative and Cultural Industries

- Ellie Hollingsworth achieved A* A B

- Emma Loeffler achieved A* A B and will be going to the University of Birmingham to study Mathematics

- Katy Richmond achieved A* A B, she will be going to King’s College London to study English

- Ellie Scorer achieved A* A B.

These students got Three Distinctions in their Extended Diplomas and also passed an A level:

- Ashleigh Thorman achieved D*D*D* and C and will be going to St George’s, London to study Paramedic Science

- Ruby Watts achieved D*D*D* and C, she will be going to the University of Bedfordshire to study Physical Education QTS - Secondary

- Chloe Ping achieved D*D*D* and D, she will be going to the University of Bedfordshire to study Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation.

Paul Clarkson, head of The Bedford Sixth Form said: “We have shown consistently improving results for our students since opening less than a decade ago.”