A Culture of Care: Castle Newnham’s community-focused anaphylaxis initiative

Castle Newnham School has taken the proactive step to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its pupils and staff members who live with allergies by implementing readily accessible Kitt Medical Anaphylaxis Kits across its dining areas.

Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur rapidly and unexpectedly. Having immediate access to the necessary treatment, primarily an epinephrine auto-injector (such as an EpiPen), is crucial in managing such emergencies

Each Kitt Medical Anaphylaxis Kit contains multiple epinephrine auto-injectors in varying doses suitable for both children and adults but also clear, step-by-step instructions on how to recognise and treat anaphylaxis. Furthermore, the kits include essential supporting items such as a casualty record card to document the incident and guidance on post-treatment care and calling emergency services.

"The safety and health of our pupils and staff are always our top priority," stated Kat Edwards, Primary Headteacher. "We understand the anxieties that allergies can cause, and by having these Kitt Medical Anaphylaxis Kits readily available, we aim to provide reassurance and immediate support in the event of a severe allergic reaction."

Sara Levesley, Secondary Headteacher, added, "This initiative across Castle Newnham demonstrates our unified commitment to the wellbeing of all our pupils and staff. These kits will empower our teams to respond effectively in any emergency situation."

