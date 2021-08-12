73% of Bedford students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths in GCSEs
“GCSEs are a significant milestone in the lives of children and young people"
Students have been congratulated by Bedford Borough Council after provisional GCSE results were released
GCSEs changed in 2014 to a numerical grading system with results now graded from 9 – 1.
While it's not possible to directly compare the new grade scale with the old A* to G grades, a 9 is roughly the equivalent of an upper A* and a 1 is effectively a G.
A grade 4 pass is valued as a passport to further education and employment - and this year 73% of Bedford Borough Students achieved a grade 4 or better in both English and maths.
And 45% gained a grade 5 or above.
Bedford Borough students’ average Attainment 8 Score for 2021 was 48.28. This is the average score obtained by a student for their best eight GCSE results.
Cllr James Valentine, Portfolio Holder for Education and Children’s Services said: “A huge well done to every young person - and all their teachers, parents and carers - who worked so hard to achieve these results in what has been a very challenging year.
“GCSEs are a significant milestone in the lives of children and young people, marking the culmination of many years of hard work, and whatever the result there are lots of options available to achieve a bright future and I wish all students every success, as they move on to further education, employment or training.”