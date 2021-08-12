73% of Bedford students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths in GCSEs

Students have been congratulated by Bedford Borough Council after provisional GCSE results were released

GCSEs changed in 2014 to a numerical grading system with results now graded from 9 – 1.

While it's not possible to directly compare the new grade scale with the old A* to G grades, a 9 is roughly the equivalent of an upper A* and a 1 is effectively a G.

Students celebrate after getting their GCSE results

A grade 4 pass is valued as a passport to further education and employment - and this year 73% of Bedford Borough Students achieved a grade 4 or better in both English and maths.

And 45% gained a grade 5 or above.

Bedford Borough students’ average Attainment 8 Score for 2021 was 48.28. This is the average score obtained by a student for their best eight GCSE results.

Cllr James Valentine, Portfolio Holder for Education and Children’s Services said: “A huge well done to every young person - and all their teachers, parents and carers - who worked so hard to achieve these results in what has been a very challenging year.