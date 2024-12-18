100 year 12s from across Bedford wow council with their project ideas

One hundred year 12 students from across the borough took part in an Apprentice meets Dragons’ Den style event, selling the idea of their projects aimed at young people to a panel of senior leaders from the local authority and health.

It was part of an annual collaboration between Bedford Borough’s sixth forms, coordinated by The Harpur Trust, called Ready2Lead?, which supports young people to grow as future leaders.

The students from nine schools and colleges have spent the last two months designing and implementing projects, taking inspiration from the Children, Young People and their Families Plan for Bedford Borough 2022-2027, which has been written by local children and young people and focuses on six key themes, which the students picked from.

The 16 groups set up displays and presented their ideas at Kimberley College, to a panel which included: Mayor of Bedford Borough Tom Wootton, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council Laura Church, Chief Officer for Public Health Ian Brown, School Improvement Manager Judith Lovely, Director of Children’s Services Harmesh Bhogal, Public Health Practitioner Catherine Haslam, Public Health Principal Sarah James and Senior Transformation Manager of BLMK Integrated Care Board Sarah Pearson.

They awarded the winning project to Bedford Sixth Form’s Learning Lounge, aimed at helping students with effective exam revision strategies and coping mechanisms.

Highly commended were:

Kimberley College’s Period Project, which centres around the lack of information for girls who start their periods at a young age.

Bedford Girls’ School’s Big Sister Project, which seeks to empower teens with knowledge tailored to their needs about growing up, equipping them to make informed decisions, and helping them feel confident about their future.Lorna Godden Education Partnerships Adviser at The Harpur Trust, who organised the event said: “It was amazing seeing the creative ideas the young people came up with and watching them grow in confidence from their first session in October.

“Ready2Lead? is designed to support young people to grow as future leaders and through this programme they have learnt a range of leadership skills including public speaking, project management, marketing and budgeting. This has culminated in imaginative and unique projects that were presented with confidence, pride and enthusiasm, which were deserving of the high praise received.”

Laura Church told the students in presenting the awards: “You have been absolutely inspiring. We were very impressed with how well you presented and researched your projects. It’s amazing you’ve all come up with some fantastic ideas, in a short amount of time. You make us extremely proud of our borough.

“We would also like to do some further work to help develop a number of the projects and get the students onboard talking to our leaders to help shape our ideas of what young people need.”

The other projects were:

Bedford Girls’ School – Be Safe BedfordDedicated to creating a safer, more unified community by partnering with local charities and promoting their objectives to make a real difference.

Bedford Modern School – Boost BedfordThe creation of self-sufficient community hubs to facilitate positive interactions for children and the wider community in disused buildings such Debenhams and the Great Denham Golf Club.

Bedford Modern School – Together BedfordHelping young people in the borough to make new friends and connections to expand their networks.

Bedford Modern School – My Work JourneyAims to provide young people with work experience, job and volunteering opportunities, to help the local community.

Biddenham International School – Junior Diabetes OrganisationFocused on promoting healthier lifestyles, mental well-being, and raising awareness about the increase of Type 2 diabetes, particularly among children and young people.

Biddenham International School – Biddenham ExplorationA dynamic youth group for years 7 to 9, offering a range of activities from sport to calming colouring.

Bedford School – Food ReviewsHonest and thoughtful food reviews of local shops and restaurants on social media, to support and promote small businesses.

Bedford School – Life2UAims to teach life skills to students in deprived communities, such as gardening and cooking.

Bedford School – Reading ProjectPromote reading by securing donations of books and supplying them to children of low-income families, as well as educating children on the importance of reading.

Kimberley College – Light Up BedfordRaise awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder to try to combat it in ways that younger people will connect with.

Mark Rutherford School – Connecting GenerationsA pen pal scheme between children in primary schools and older isolated people in nursing homes, linking to the theme of strong and safe relationships.

Sharnbrook Academy – Bedford FoodiesAims to provide budget-friendly, nutritious meals, to boost the self-esteem and physical heath of young people.

St Thomas More School – Affordable FoodSupporting families who are struggling to afford food by providing those in need with food parcels.

Simon Everitt from Bedford School who founded Ready2lead? added: “Since Ready2Lead? was set up five years ago we have engaged with all the borough’s sixth form providers, bringing together young people from all walks of life. Our vision is to enable each young person in our borough to make their own unique and positive impact in their world.

“Ready2Lead? is about students learning to be true to their own identity, leading themselves and, through their creativity and action, making a real difference in their communities. I love the passion of the students, the new friendships and partnerships that are forged, and the energising realisation that they can take actions that really do make a meaningful impact on other people’s lives, whether that is in their schools, the borough or beyond.”

The year 12s also got feedback from special guests at the event which included the CEO of The Harpur Trust David Steadman, Director of Community Programmes Lucy Bardner, Head of Education Partnerships Caroline Downing, headteachers from across the borough and other leading professionals who work with young people such as Director of Bedford Giving Paul (PK) Kellett, CEO of Fun 4 Young People Sophie Stock, Head of Operations Sarah Collins, and CEO Urban Judge and CFOO Krish Gupta of Bedfordshire Youth TV.

To find out more visit www.ready2lead.co.uk.