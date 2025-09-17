Youth Panel makes decisions on £90k of funding for teenagers in Bedford

A group of Bedford College students have been given the power to decide how £90,000 in funding should be spent to provide activities and support young people’s mental health across the borough—thanks to a pioneering initiative by Bedford Giving.

Bedford Giving is a collaborative movement that brings together funders, organisations, businesses, and residents to improve the lives of children and young people in Bedford.

As a newly joined coalition partner, Bedford College helped establish a Youth Panel. The students looked at what is needed for teenagers in the borough and made funding decisions based on their lived experience and insight.

Bedford Giving’s Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “The Youth Panel gave young people a real opportunity to influence change in their community. The students weren’t just consulted—they were trusted to lead. They gained valuable life and employability skills, built confidence, and contributed to something meaningful that will have a lasting impact.

"These experiences are not only enriching for the students but are also highly valued by employers and universities.

“We were thrilled by the number of organisations that applied for funding. The selected projects represent a diverse and exciting mix of support for teenagers, tailored to meet a wide range of needs.”

The panel has awarded grants to six projects which include:

Embrace (Bedford and District)

A Care Facilitator to help young people with complex disabilities and health needs to engage in social activities. The facilitator will work closely with each young person to tailor inclusive experiences that foster fun and belonging.

Fun 4 Young People (F4YP)

An early intervention programme offering six weeks of one-to-one, or small group sessions, for young people with mild to moderate mental health challenges. It includes interactive workshops, group discussions, and access to wrap-around support, including from an experienced therapeutic psychotherapist.

Boxing Saves Lives

A mix of indoor and outdoor boxing sessions to provide teenagers with a safe space to express themselves, build confidence and develop new skills. Sessions will be held in accessible venues across the borough.

Link to Change

‘Wellbeing Walk-Ins’ to offer free, fortnightly evening sessions, led by a qualified counsellor. These safe, welcoming spaces will provide therapeutic activities, peer support, and trauma-informed emotional support, helping to reduce the risk of being vulnerable to exploitation and violence.

Bedfordshire Open Door (BOD)

Young people will plan and deliver their own event focused on mental health awareness, support and learning new skills. The project also includes drop-in sessions and one-to-one counselling.

Faith in Queens Park

A vibrant programme of sports and empowerment activities, including tennis, cricket, and basketball. The Youth Empowerment Programme will also offer leadership and employability training to help young people thrive.

The Youth Panel, established by Bedford College students, is a core part of Bedford Giving’s mission to devolve decision-making powers to those directly affected by local challenges—ensuring solutions are shaped by the community itself.

Olatilewa, a T-Level business student shared his experience: “The Youth Panel was all about young people, real decisions, real funding and creating real impact.

“I didn’t just learn about how charities work, I became part of the process that decides which ones get funded. We were given something unexpected: trust, responsibility, and a seat at the table.

“We reviewed charity proposals, debated their impact, and made funding decisions that affect real lives. It wasn’t easy, but it was powerful.

“As a business student, I’ve studied budgeting and strategy—but this showed me how those concepts come alive in the charity world. I learned that business isn’t just about profit - it’s about people, purpose, and putting resources where they matter most

“What I’ll never forget is that empathy matters as much as analysis. Every funding decision has a ripple effect. And young voices shouldn’t just be heard, they should be part of the solution. We’re not just ‘the future’, we’re part of the change now.”

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, added: “Our partnership with Bedford Giving gives us a fantastic opportunity to involve our students directly in meaningful projects that benefit the borough, whilst also helping them to develop skills, build confidence, and understand the value of civic engagement. Together, we are committed to creating a stronger, more prosperous Bedford where every young person has the chance to thrive.”

Bedford Giving and The Bedford College Group are currently recruiting for the next Youth Panel. Students will be putting the call out to organisations to apply for funding in the new year, once they have decided what the priorities are for how the money should be spent to support young people in the borough.

To find out more about Bedford Giving and join the movement visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk