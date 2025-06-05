You’re nicked: Prolific shoplifter arrested at Bedford Bus Station
The man, described as a high volume shoplifting offender, was also wanted for failing to appear at court as well as recall to prison.
He had his hood up and tried to cover his face but is now in custody.
The man was spotted by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) based a the new Police hub at the bus station.
The officer recognised him from police custody photos and a check with CCTV confirmed it was the man wanted for shoplifting.
A post on the Bedford Community Policing FB page stated: “I had just come out of the Police hub in the bus station when I clocked eyes on this wanted individual.
“I had only see his custody photos on our police systems, so I couldn’t be absolutely sure.
“I spoke to CCTV and they reviewed their cameras and confirmed he had gone into the Bus Station onto Thurlow Street towards Greyfriars. They also confirmed that it was indeed our wanted person.
“I went in search of him and seconds later he popped up again heading off in quite a hurry with two other known drug users, however this time he had his hood up to try and conceal his face.
“I approached and detained him. Fortunately this time there was no fighting, no kicking off, no assaults - he was calm and cooperative.
“I called the control room ad two officers attended and arrested the male.
“Thanks to CCTV for their assistance and our community police officers who came out to nick him.”