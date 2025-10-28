Young Voices lead the way at Bedford Giving’s Conference

More than130 attendees from across the borough came together for the second annual Bedford Giving Young Voices Conference, that placed young people at the heart of the conversation about community, leadership, and change.

Held at King’s House, in Ampthill Road, the conference welcomed students to the stage from Bedford Academy, The Bedford College Group, Bedford Modern School, St Thomas More Secondary School and Sixth Form, Wixams Academy, and YouthTV.

The resounding message from them all was about the importance of listening to young people’s perspectives, involving them in conversations and working with them to build a stronger, more connected community, rather than trying to build it for them.

From keynote speeches to panel discussions, students shared their lived experiences, talking about struggles from exam pressures to their sexuality, to the audience made up of representatives from schools, charities, businesses, the NHS, police, and the local authority.

Olatilewa Alawode

One standout moment came from Bedford College student Olatilewa Alawode, who was part of Bedford Giving’s Youth Panel which empowered students to make the decisions on which projects £90,000 of funding was spent on to support young people.

He said: “Leadership isn’t defined by age, but by purpose, preparation and perspective.”

The conference also featured a Spotlight in Bedford Giving programmes from providing youth activities and mental health training, to mentoring and the Taste of the Workplace, highlighting their impact on young people, as well the adults involved in mentoring and the businesses in bringing work experience to the classroom.

Student Ibrahim Latif of Bedford Modern and Chief Financial Officer at Youth TV told the conference: “You need to trust and encourage young people, give them the opportunity to learn, lead, play with ideas, make mistakes and grow. These experiences can really help shape our future.”

Panellists - Matilda Cook, Ibrahim Latif and Urban

Paul (PK) Kellett, Director of Bedford Giving, said: "Thank you to everyone who attended and took part in this year’s conference. The young people owned the stage with their passion, honesty, energy and ideas. They were nothing short of inspirational.

“The day was a powerful demonstration of what happens when young people are given a platform - they rise, inspire, and challenge us to think differently. A key takeaway was the realisation that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow - they are leading today. Their voices, ideas, and energy are essential to shaping a better Bedford.

“Bedford Giving was proud to provide a platform where they are heard, respected, and empowered. We are committed to ensuring young people have a seat at the table - not just as participants, but as co-creators of the future. The conference explored how we need to ensure the table is big enough for everyone to have a seat, so we can help build a better future with young people, not for them.”

The two interactive seminars: ‘Work Ready – Schools and Employers Supporting Young People Together’ and ‘What Does Feeling Secure Mean?’ sparked meaningful dialogue and practical insights into how communities can better support young people especially when it comes to online safety, as well as providing mentoring and work experience opportunities.

To find out more about Bedford Giving visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk