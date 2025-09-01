Young people redefining fairness and inclusion: By Laaibah Mujtaba, Executive Assistant at Att10tive

A new generation is stepping forward to challenge traditional notions of justice, advocating for fairness and systemic change.

Young people are increasingly vocal about what justice means to them, pushing for reforms that address the root causes of crime and inequality. Their vision extends beyond punishment, focusing instead on prevention, healing, and opportunity.

Beyond Punishment: A Focus on Prevention

Young people are aware of the systemic inequities that tarnish the justice system. They point to racial and socioeconomic disparities in arrests, sentencing, and imprisonment rates. The youth of today are advocating for policies that address these disparities, by ending discriminatory policing practices and encouraging investments in underserved communities.

Reimagining Youth Justice

Many young people believe the justice system should prioritise prevention and rehabilitation alongside accountability for people in positions of authority. They argue that imprisonment and youth detention often perpetuates cycles of violence and poverty, and instead call for programmes that offer:

Awareness of opportunities

Bespoke education and job ready training

Mental health support

Pathways to reintegration

“Justice isn't just about locking people up. It's about giving them the chance and tools to change their lives and become productive members of the community.”

One participant in a restorative justice programme shared:

“Punish me now – and I won’t do that again today. Teach me how not to offend and I am sorted for a lifetime.” (UK Parliamentary Evidence, 2022)

Anne Longfield, former Children’s Commissioner for England and now Executive Chair of the Centre for Young Lives, echoed this sentiment:

“Let’s stop seeing children as offenders first. They should be held to account for their crimes but also kept safe and given more help to turn their lives around.”

Organisations such as Catch22, Key4Life, and St Giles Trust are leading the way. Key4Life, for example, has achieved a remarkable 7% reoffending rate—far below the national average of 64%—by offering therapy, mentorship, and employment pathways.

Innovative projects like Oasis Restore, the UK’s first secure school in Kent, are reimagining custody for serious young offenders. Instead of cells, pupils receive:

Bedrooms instead of prison cells

Tailored education

Therapeutic support in a calm, nurturing environment

Anne Longfield described Oasis Restore at the Youth Justice Board Leaders’ Summit (March 2023):

“Instead of focusing on punitive justice and security, it prioritises healing psychological trauma and preparing children for life and career after release. This is the way forward.”

Similarly, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award offers young people in custody opportunities to build confidence and resilience through:

Camping trips

Leadership training

Community volunteering

Addressing Systemic Inequities. Young people are acutely aware of the systemic inequities that undermine the justice system. They highlight racial and socioeconomic disparities in:

Arrests

Sentencing

Imprisonment rates

“No child is born wanting to break the law… The struggle many of these children have experienced can, in some cases, contribute to violent criminal behaviour.” Dan Jarvis MP a

Organisations like the Howard League for Penal Reform, National Association for Youth Justice (NAYJ), and Alliance for Youth Justice (AYJ) are campaigning to:

Reduce child arrests

End discriminatory policing

Promote community-led solutions

The Howard League’s efforts have helped reduce child arrests in England and Wales by 74% since 2010.

Young advocates also call for broader investment in:

Education

Housing

Mental health services

The 2023 report Holding Our Own underscores the importance of shifting from punitive policing to community-based support that addresses root causes of youth violence.

Att10tive: Empowering Through Opportunity

Organisations like the one I am a part of Att10tiveplays a crucial role in this movement. Att10tive is a social enterprise that provides opportunities for personal and professional development. Att10tive delivers training, support and advice to public, private and charitable organisations such as schools, colleges and local authorities.

Our mission is to build cohesion and encourage communities to work in harmony no matter the religion or background. By offering mentorship, training, and employment opportunities, Att10tive helps to build brighter futures and avoid negative involvement in the justice system.

At Att10tive, we’re proud to be part of this movement. As a social enterprise based in Luton and Bedfordshire, we provide personal and professional development opportunities through:

Mentorship

Training

Employment pathways

Networking events

We work with schools, colleges, local authorities, and community organisations to build cohesion and promote harmony across diverse backgrounds, this is fundamental to tackling youth conflicts by teaching non formal ways of dealing with those root causes, although we do this on a small scale, much more is needed.

Non Formal Learning

Education and awareness are central to youth-led justice reform. Young people are using:

Social media to self educate and to find opportunities

Community forums and networking events

Peer to peer learning and education

…to raise awareness, share lived experiences, and advocate for change. They’re educating each other about their rights and building networks of support.

A Call for Collaboration

Ultimately, young people are calling for a collaborative approach to justice reform, one that includes:

Being involved with policymakers and decision makers; not having adults and professionals do everything for us

Working with a wide range of organisations including schools, councils and the police as co equal partners

Having an authentic youth voice, not just having to say what people want us to say.

As part of NAYJ’s End Child Imprisonment campaign, the organisation states:

“Locking up a child is one of the most profound actions a state can take… The call to radically change the current provision is long overdue.”

By listening to and amplifying the voices of young people, we can build a justice system that is fair, compassionate, and effective—for everyone.

For more information about Att10tive, visit www.att10tive.com follow us on YouTube or Instagram