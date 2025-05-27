Young people leading the way in police accountability. By Gift Olurole, Forever Oji, and Rejoice Teleola

In an era when public confidence in policing is under intense scrutiny, a group of young people from Bedfordshire take part in helping to shape the future of law enforcement. Through Att10tive Social Enterprise and its innovative Joint Protective Services (JPS) Scrutiny Panel, these youths are championing police accountability and building bridges of trust between the community and the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving Young People a Voice

The JPS scrutiny panel has people from a wide age range and from every area of the three counties including young people. Gift Olurole, Forever Oji, and Rejoice Teleola, youth ambassadors for Att10tive, are three of these and are at the forefront of this movement.

Att10tive is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering communities and promoting social justice across the region. For these ambassadors, the call for police accountability is not just a slogan—it’s a vital step towards a fairer, safer society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JPS members

“Police officers have a huge responsibility to protect and serve,” says Forever Oji. “But with that power comes the need for transparency and accountability. The public—and especially young people—deserve to know that officers are acting fairly and responsibly.”

Why Scrutiny Matters

The importance of scrutiny in policing cannot be overstated. Recent UK Government statistics reveal that in 2023, more than 51,000 police complaints were finalized in England and Wales, involving around 120,000 allegations against identifiable officers. These complaints ranged from excessive use of force—such as the unnecessary use of pepper spray—to discriminatory language and other forms of misconduct.

It is important to recognise that the vast majority of police officers serve with integrity and genuine commitment, whenever there is an issue of misconduct, the reputation of the entire police force is undermined and damaged. For this reason, the youth as well as other members of the public can be involved in the scrutiny of police activities through the JPS Panel because this ensures transparency between the public and the police.

JPS scrutiny panel

“Most officers do their jobs with integrity,” says Gift Olurole. “But when things go wrong, it affects the reputation of the whole force. That’s why it’s so important for the community to be involved in holding police accountable.”

Inside the JPS Scrutiny Panel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JPS Scrutiny Panel is unique in the region. Established to oversee a police unit through a partnership of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire police forces, it brings together specialist a wide range of views inducing young people from diverse backgrounds to review real-world police conduct. This is not a token gesture—panel members are trained, empowered, and given real influence in the scrutiny process.

Panel members, aged 16 and above, receive comprehensive training in police procedures, scrutiny techniques, and how to provide constructive feedback. They meet regularly to review body-worn camera footage from actual incidents, using a straightforward “Red, Amber, Green” system to rate police behaviour:

Green: Actions were appropriate and well-handled.

Actions were appropriate and well-handled. Amber: The situation could have been handled better, but wasn’t seriously mishandled.

The situation could have been handled better, but wasn’t seriously mishandled. Red: Inappropriate use of force, foul language, or other serious concerns.

This traffic light system demystifies the review process, enabling panel members to discuss and categorize police actions clearly and to provide actionable feedback.

Building Trust, One Meeting at a Time

The JPS Scrutiny Panel is about more than identifying problems—it’s about fostering understanding and building trust. Through workshops, regular meetings, and open communication, young people and police officers learn from each other and work together to improve policing standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rejoice Teleola shares, “Being part of the panel has shown me that accountability is a shared responsibility. When officers know their actions are being reviewed by trained, unbiased members of the public, it helps everyone. It’s not about catching people out—it’s about making things better for the whole community.”

The Role of the Bedfordshire PSD Panel

Another crucial component of the local accountability framework is the Professional Standards Department (PSD) in Bedfordshire. The PSD is responsible for investigating complaints and monitoring officer conduct. This is made up of internal officers and staff and also has a range of people with lived experience from the three counties, including young people from diverse backgrounds who are from att10tive helping to provide an insight into what it looks like engaging with their demographic.

Training and Preparing For Scrutiny

Panel members do not simply attend meetings—they undergo training to ensure they understand police procedures, legal frameworks, and the fundamentals of effective scrutiny. Training sessions include:

Workshops on police powers and the limits of force

Role-play scenarios to practice giving feedback

Sessions on unconscious bias and cultural awareness

Guidance on using and understanding police data and acronyms.

This training equips the wider community and young people with the skills and confidence to participate meaningfully in the scrutiny process.

Impact: Changing the Culture of Policing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined efforts of the JPS Scrutiny Panel and the Bedfordshire PSD are already making a tangible difference. Police officers report feeling more aware of their responsibilities, and many have welcomed the opportunity to learn from community feedback. For young people, the experience is empowering—they see firsthand how their voices can influence real change.

As Forever Oji notes, “When police officers are supported, monitored, and know their decision making will be held to account everyone benefits. It’s about creating a safer, more trusting environment for all.”

The Broader Impact: Inspiring National Change

The work being done in Bedfordshire is gaining attention beyond the county. Other regions are looking to the JPS Scrutiny Panel as a model for involving communities in meaningful police oversight. The hope is that similar panels will be established nationwide, giving more young people a voice in how their communities are policed.

How to Get Involved

The JPS Scrutiny Panel is always looking for new members aged 16 and above from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire. If you’re interested in making a difference and helping to shape the future of policing in your community, visit Att10tive’s website or contact your local police force for more information or email [email protected]

About Att10tive Social Enterprise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Att10tive is committed to empowering communities and promoting social justice through innovative programs and partnerships. By creating opportunities for youth to engage in real-world accountability work, Att10tive is helping to build safer, fairer communities for everyone.