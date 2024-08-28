Wyboston Lakes Health & Fitness Club unveils £400,000 refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wyboston Lakes Health and Fitness Club, operated by 1Life Management Solutions, is proud to showcase a major £400,000 refurbishment of its gym, studios and wet side areas located on the Wyboston Lakes Resort.

The club has undergone extensive upgrades designed to meet the needs of current and future members, bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to the area.

This exciting renovation includes an overhaul of the gym with new flooring, updated decor, and energy-efficient lighting, alongside a brand-new indoor cycling studio with instructor-led and virtual classes.

The refurbishment illustrates the club’s commitment to ensuring the space is reflective of the current member requirements, with all upgrades guided by feedback from member surveys. The refreshed facilities are designed to cater to a wide range of fitness needs and preferences, ensuring everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes, can have the best experience.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that has gone into the refurbishment of Wyboston Lakes Health & Fitness Club," said Steve Bambury, COO of 1Life Management Solutions.

“Our goal across all our sites is to create welcoming and accessible environments that the local community can be proud of. These improvements will provide an enhanced space for members to stay active and allow them to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.”

Highlights of the Refurbishment:

New Life Fitness Cardio Aspire Technology: Members can now enjoy hundreds of on-demand workouts with the added convenience of tracking their progress, charging their devices, and accessing entertainment apps like Netflix and Disney.

Upgraded equipment and facilities: The gym now boasts cutting-edge LifeFitness equipment, including a new functional training area with updated equipment and a turf track.

Dedicated indoor-cycling studio: The introduction of a dedicated indoor cycling studio with capabilities for both virtual and instructor-led classes caters to a range of fitness preferences and enhances the club's offering for cycling enthusiasts.

Enhanced wet side facilities: The club has also focused on improving the wet side areas, including poolside showers, tiling, decoration, and lighting. Later this year, members can look forward to further updates, including the refurbishment of the male and female changing rooms and shower areas.

Wyboston Lakes Health & Fitness Club invites everyone in the community to visit the newly refurbished facilities and experience the exciting enhancements firsthand.