Wixams school pupils bring festive cheer with Christmas card design competition

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has teamed up with Willow Grove Primary School in Wixams for a Christmas card design competition.

Pupils at the newly opened school, located on Fisherswood Road, were tasked with designing a bright and bold Christmas card, with Nyla Raine winning the competition for her ‘bold creation’ that ‘really captured the Christmas spirit’.

Nyla’s design has now been formally printed, ready for her to share with family and friends. Taylor Wimpey South Midlands will also post the Christmas card to all residents living at its Cromwell Place development, which is located directly opposite the school.

All other entries from the competition have been proudly displayed in the sales office at Cromwell Place, to further showcase the creativity and efforts of the pupils.

Nyla Raine, winner of Christmas card design competition, proudly holds her winning design at Willow Grove Primary School in Wixams

Lisa Kennedy, Headteacher at Willow Grove Primary School, said: “We were really excited to launch this competition to our pupils as we know just how much they enjoy expressing themselves in design and getting creative, particularly at Christmas time. It’s also fantastic to know their work is being seen within the wider Wixams community, and that Nyla’s design is spreading festive cheer with local residents. We are so proud of her and all the children for their efforts.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, added: “The Christmas card competition has been a fantastic way to connect the local Wixams community and bring a touch of festive joy to our Cromwell Place development. We really enjoyed the imagination and effort the pupils put into their designs, especially Nyla’s card, and it’s a privilege to showcase their artwork to our residents and visitors.”

Cromwell Place is a collection of 2,3,4 and 5 bedroom homes. Prices start at £370,000 for a three bedroom home.

For more information, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wixams/cromwell-place-at-wixams

For more information on Willow Grove Primary school, please visit: https://www.willowgrove.school/