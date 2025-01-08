Wixams residents in winter wonderland with homebuilder’s help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently helped the community at Wixams get into the Christmas spirit by sponsoring the annual Wixams Winter Wonderland event.

The housebuilder’s sponsorship, totalling £2,250, covered the hire of a runaway train and climbing wall for everyone in attendance to enjoy.

The event also included other funfair rides, dancers, singers, craft and food stalls, children’s entertainment and a light switch on.

This is now the seventh year in a row the developer, which is building new homes in Wixams at Willow Grove, has supported the event.

Nathan Sutters, a member of the Wixams Community Committee, said: “The Wixams community is really special. As the area is made up of new build homes, everyone wants to get to know each other. We’re really pleased we managed to put on an exciting event, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to have continued our support of the Wixams Winter Wonderland with a sponsorship to fund the runaway train and climbing wall. We know the event is something our residents at Willow Grove love, so we’re happy the event was a success.

“We’re extremely proud of the community at Willow Grove and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Situated within idyllic Bedfordshire countryside but within a short drive of the Interchange Shopping Centre, Willow Grove offers its residents the best of both worlds.

There is a wide range of fantastic facilities on the development, including a nursery, two primary schools, a secondary school, a local convenience store as well as community facilities.

