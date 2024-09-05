Wixams community join care home residents for summer party

By hannah walker
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fun-loving care home residents opened their doors to the Bedford community for their summer party in the garden. More than 200 people attended the event at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, which included a colourful array of entertainment from face painting to farm animals.

Guests were also treated to a whole range of flavoured ice cream as well as a candy bar and BBQ.

Resident Terence Morton, aged 93, said: “It’s been the best day and a big thank you to everyone involved in organising it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other entertainment came from Malcolm Carthy on the keyboard and a wonderful Punch and Judy show by Philip Dann from Dandini Puppets.

Guests enjoy the summer party at Elstow Manor Care HomeGuests enjoy the summer party at Elstow Manor Care Home
Guests enjoy the summer party at Elstow Manor Care Home

Guests were also delighted to be greeted by cute goats, rabbits and chickens from the award-winning Animal Edge petting farm, as well as donkeys from Arc Farm.

Resident Mary Smeaton, aged 92, said: “The day was so much fun. And I especially enjoyed the ice cream – perfect for a lovely hot day.”

Elstow Manor Customer Relations Manager Val Foley said: “The summer party was a true community affair and has helped us all build strong local connections.

“We enjoy being part of this vibrant neighbourhood and it was super to see so many people enjoy all the entertainment we organised.

“It was amazing!”

Related topics:BedfordWixamsElstow Manor Care Home

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.