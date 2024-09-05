Wixams community join care home residents for summer party
Guests were also treated to a whole range of flavoured ice cream as well as a candy bar and BBQ.
Resident Terence Morton, aged 93, said: “It’s been the best day and a big thank you to everyone involved in organising it.”
Other entertainment came from Malcolm Carthy on the keyboard and a wonderful Punch and Judy show by Philip Dann from Dandini Puppets.
Guests were also delighted to be greeted by cute goats, rabbits and chickens from the award-winning Animal Edge petting farm, as well as donkeys from Arc Farm.
Resident Mary Smeaton, aged 92, said: “The day was so much fun. And I especially enjoyed the ice cream – perfect for a lovely hot day.”
Elstow Manor Customer Relations Manager Val Foley said: “The summer party was a true community affair and has helped us all build strong local connections.
“We enjoy being part of this vibrant neighbourhood and it was super to see so many people enjoy all the entertainment we organised.
“It was amazing!”
