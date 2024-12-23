Wixams care home offers festive support to hospice patients
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger, have said a big thank you to residents at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, who delivered sackfuls of Christmas gifts.
Elstow Manor Customer Relations Manager Val Foley said: “The hospice is very local to us but needs support.
“Thank you to all our families, residents as well as our team who have supported our gift collection.
“Christmas can be a very difficult time for many families, and we must not forget that people may be going through personal sadness.
“It was important for us here at Elstow Manor to try and make a difference and we felt that our gifts could bring a little cheer in difficult times for hospice patients and their families.”
Val was joined by Elstow Manor Home Manager Ramona Stanciu to hand over the gifts to the hospice in St John’s Road.
The hospice provides expert palliative and end-of-life care for those in the local community.
As well as providing pain and symptom management, professionals at the hospice also offer emotional and practical help.