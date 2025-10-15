What makes a social enterprise different?

The role of social enterprises

By Umaynah Abrar (Youth Ambassador) with Att10tie Social Enterprise CIC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most people, including myself didn’t know what a social enterprise was until I joined one. Traditional businesses primarily focus on profit, making money, satisfying shareholders, and expanding market share. Training companies often specialise in delivering skills or certifications, usually for free and the core aim tends to be growth, revenue or margins, although they may add social value indirectly.

A social enterprise, by contrast, has a legally or structurally embedded social or community mission. The surplus or profits are reinvested into that mission (community, wellbeing, inclusion, empowerment etc.) and the operations are designed around people and impact as much as, if not more than, income. This makes a tangible difference in a number of ways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus on impact over profit: Activities are tailored to real community needs rather than what is most profitable.

Inclusivity & empowerment: Social enterprises often work with people from excluded, marginalised, or underserved groups. They build capacity, confidence, and agency in individuals.

Reinvestment into the mission: Funds generated are not just dividends but go back into supporting people, running more programmes, improving access to services.

Partnership and co-production: Many social enterprises co-create their programmes with the community rather than imposing pre made solutions.

Holistic development: They often deliver not just training but wrap-around support: mentoring, life skills, confidence building, community cohesion, etc.

Making a difference

Hence being a social enterprise means for many people, the difference is direct: people get opportunities they might never have, their voices heard, their needs addressed and long term benefits rather than short term transactional services.

Att10tive Social Enterprise: How They Put This into Practice

Att10tive based in Luton & Bedfordshire is a clear example of how the social enterprise model can make a meaningful difference.

Key Ways Att10tive Makes a Difference

Structured Mission and Community Engagement Att10tive’s mission is to build cohesion and encourage communities to work in harmony. They explicitly focus on respect, empathy, and bringing together people from different cultures, religions, ethnicities. They are not just a training provider; they deliver workshops, projects and events which are designed around community needs. Youth Ambassadors & Empowerment They train young people as Youth Ambassadors, giving them leadership, public speaking, event planning, mentoring, creative and life skills. These roles aren’t token; the ambassadors participate in actual planning, facilitating, collaborating with partners including police or local authorities. This gives young people real agency and confidence. Bespoke Workshops with Social Relevance Their workshops are not “off the shelf” but tailored e.g. workshops on knife crime, gang crime (“Another Way” and “Solutions”), life and leadership skills, procedural justice aimed at police, anti-bullying, violence against women and girls. This ensures that what they offer is relevant and responsive to local challenges. Partnerships and Funding to Expand Impact Att10tive works closely with a variety of partners: local schools and colleges, local authorities, the police, charities, the Violence & Exploitation Reduction Unit, Safer Streets, etc. They have also worked hard to sustain and increase their reach. Holistic Benefits; Young people don’t just get technical or vocational training; they develop transferable skills (such as developing teamwork, communication skills, confidence, public speaking), life skills, leadership, and understand community issues. They get to take part in civic life via scrutiny panels, community events, creative projects. This has both immediate effects (better confidence, opportunities in school or work) and long term effects (stronger community relationships, greater social inclusion).

Outcomes: Real Changes in People’s Lives

Because of its social enterprise model, Att10tive has been able to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boost the confidence, employability, and personal outlook of young people. For instance, via Youth Ambassador Week, former participants speak of improved public speaking, CV skills, feeling more prepared for future work.

Create safe spaces for discussion of serious issues (knife crime, violence, bullying) that may otherwise be ignored or mishandled.

Improve trust, cooperation, and understanding between young people and local services (police, schools, councils) through projects and scrutiny panels.

Bring together community cohesion through art, culture, storytelling, shared experiences, cross-cultural projects.

Conclusion. In summary, being a social enterprise like Att10tive means doing more than delivering a service or selling a training module. It means embedding its mission, being accountable to communities, creating opportunities where none existed, listening to those often ignored, and reinvesting gains into more social value. Att10tive is a strong example of how that model can work in reality: transforming individuals, strengthening communities, shaping young leaders, and tackling local issues with depth, relevance, and care.

Umaynah is a youth ambassador with Att10tie Social Enterprise CIC. They can be found at Att10tive.com LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook