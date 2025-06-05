Warning over scammers demanding cash from licensees across Bedford Borough

Licensees are being warned to remain vigilant for scammers posing as licensing officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council say reports have emerged of individuals posing as licensing officials and demanding immediate payment for licensing fees. These are often through suspicious methods such as bank transfers or cash payments via telephone calls.

The scams target licensed premises, including those selling alcohol or offering late-night refreshments, and exploit the trust of business owners. In some cases, scammers have used mobile phone numbers to contact licensees, claiming fees are overdue and threatening consequences if payments are not made promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council emphasises that legitimate licensing officers will never request payments via bank transfer or cash. Payments should only be made through official, secure and verified channels, using the official council website. Bedford Borough Council will always send written confirmation when licence fees are due.

Warnings have previously been issued over Police impersonation scams

Licensees are urged to take the following precautions:

> Verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a licensing officer by requesting official identification.

> Avoid making payments through unverified methods or to unfamiliar accounts.

> Contact your licensing department at [email protected] to confirm the legitimacy of any payment requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Housing & Regulatory Services said; “If you are in any doubt about whether a request for payment is legitimate, please do not hesitate to contact the council.

“All our businesses should be free to operate without criminals looking to take advantage of them.”

Advice for business to avoid fraud and scams is available on the Bedfordshire Police website

Report an incident by calling 101.