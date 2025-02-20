Warden Abbey Vineyard winter pruning is well underway

The volunteers at Warden Abbey Community Vineyard have dug out their winter clothes and returned to the vineyard to prune the 4,000 vines on the site.

Pruning started in the second week of January in sub-zero temperatures, so thermals were needed, and will continue into the first couple of weeks of March.

Wet weather has held us back a little, but we’re making great progress and approximately half the vines have been pruned to optimise for fruit for this year. After a disappointing harvest in 2024, when a late bird strike significantly reduced the grape yield, we are looking forward to a much better result this year.

Vineyard volunteer sessions are run on Tuesday and Friday mornings (weather permitting) and new volunteers are always welcome – just let us know you are coming. No previous experience or equipment is needed; training is given by the Vineyard Manager at the start of each session.

Volunteers pruning the vines at Warden Abbey Vineyard.

There are no formal rotas once enrolled – you come to sessions as and when you can. If you would like to volunteer, or want more information about the project, then please contact [email protected].

As well as working on the vines, the volunteers also run fundraising events throughout the summer at the vineyard. Our exciting calendar of events will be released soon. Tours, picnics and Open Day 2025 are already available to book via our website.

Situated between Old Warden and Cardington, Warden Abbey Community Vineyard is run by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charities (Beds RCC).

The vineyard provides a unique volunteering opportunity, therapeutic horticultural and educational resource, alongside making award-winning wines.