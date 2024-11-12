Warden Abbey Community Vineyard is celebrating another accolade for its 2019 Sparkling Brut

The 2019 Sparking Brut has now won two awards.

In October, we were delighted to receive a Bronze award in the "First Date" category at the World's Finest Glass of Bubbly Awards 2024.

The First Date award is described as, “The perfect wine to accompany that first date. Nothing too complex and not necessarily a wine that needs to pair with exact foods.”

The competition was fierce, with sparkling wines from around the world judged. We were the only English vineyard to be recognised in our category.

You can come and try our wine at our Christmas Wines Sale on Sunday 1 December at Haynes Village Hall, from 11am to 4pm, where we will be offering a free tasting and an opportunity to buy our multi-award winning fizz – a great gift or a treat for Christmas.

Find out more about our project at: www.wardenvineyard.org.uk