University of Bedfordshire conducts study that finds neurodivergent young women face heightened risk of sexual violence

A study has found that neurodivergent young women and girls – particularly those with autism and ADHS – face heightened risks of sexual exploitation and abuse, yet their experiences are often misunderstood, misdiagnosed or overlooked.

National women’s charity Advance partnered with the University of Bedfordshire’s Safer Young Lives Research Centre and Kingston Council to conduct the study among neurodivergent young women and girls, aged 13-25, in the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames.

The research, funded by London’s Violence Reduction Unit sought to understand gaps and strengths in service provision and offer recommendations for improvement where needed.

The study’s findings have now been published in the Intersecting Needs: Neurodivergence, Gender, and Sexual Violence in Local Support Systems’ report.

Jess Trick, Head or Evidence & Insights at Advance, added: “There remains a significant gap in research into the lived experiences of young women and girls who are frequently marginalised due to the lack of recognition and support for their diverse needs. This work is urgently needed to highlight the challenges they face and unmet needs that persist.” By amplifying young women's voices and highlighting examples of effective practice, this research offers a vital opportunity to inform and improve responses across sectors.”

Professor Debra Allnock, Lead Author and Director of the Safer Young Lives Research Centre at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Neurodivergent young women and girls — particularly those with autism and ADHD — face distinct and often overlooked risks of sexual exploitation. This research shines a light on how their experiences are shaped not only by neurodivergence, but by systemic gaps in understanding, support, and service design. By centring their voices and the insights of professionals, we’ve identified practical, evidence-informed ways to improve outcomes. Our hope is that this report prompts meaningful change — ensuring that support is not only available, but inclusive, trauma-informed, and responsive to the realities of these young people’s lives.”

Interviews with neurodivergent young women and girls with lived experience of sexual exploitation, alongside interviews with professionals, were at the heart of the study that was funded by London’s Violence Reduction Unit.

Kavitha Ramakrishnan, Violence and Vulnerabilities Manager at Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames, said: “Kingston Council is proud to have collaborated on this vital study alongside the University of Bedfordshire and Advance. We’re grateful to the young women and girls who bravely shared their lived experiences for this report. Their voices have highlighted how neurodivergent individuals are often misunderstood or overlooked in current support systems. We are dedicated to working across all sectors to implement the recommendations and ensure better protection for every young person in our borough.”