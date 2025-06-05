University of Bedfordshire and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announce official partnership

The University of Bedfordshire and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have joined forces for an exciting partnership aimed at driving advancements in education, healthcare, and community engagement across the region.

At the heart of this partnership – which builds on a long-standing relationship between the two institutions – is a commitment to developing a highly skilled, diverse workforce of the future. Key areas of collaboration include training and education through jointly developed programmes, recruitment and retention of the workforce, and research and development that advances healthcare innovation.

Through joint research initiatives and projects, students from across the University, including those from the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, will have the chance to work alongside NHS professionals on clinical placements, internships and contribute to impactful community health projects.

These initiatives are designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and hands-on training needed to thrive in their future careers in the health and social care sector.

Beyond education and research, this partnership is dedicated to driving positive change across local communities. From health awareness campaigns and sustainability projects to outreach programmes designed to increase public access to healthcare, the partnership will help make meaningful change to communities across the region.

Additionally, both institutions will explore shared estates and commercial ventures that create opportunities for future growth.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, reinforcing our shared commitment to excellence in education, research, and community impact.

“This collaboration will not only enhance the learning experience for our students but also contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. By working together, we can drive innovation, improve healthcare outcomes, and create impactful opportunities for the communities we serve.”

David Carter, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our partnership with the University of Bedfordshire presents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our relationship through education, recruitment, research and healthcare developments.

“We hope these initiatives will help shape our future workforce and allow us to explore improvements in healthcare that will benefit the needs of local community.”

By combining their expertise and resources through this partnership, the University of Bedfordshire and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust aim to work together to deliver high-quality outcomes and create a confident, competent and resilient workforce of the future.