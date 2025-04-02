University of Bedfordshire academic celebrated at Buckingham Palace reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An academic from the University of Bedfordshire was recently invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Their Majesties The King and Queen, in recognition of his contributions to local and regional media across the UK.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of the University’s successful community radio station Radio LaB, joined around 500 representatives from local newspapers, broadcasters, and community media organisations to highlight the vital role that local journalism and broadcasting plays.

Terry was invited in recognition of his role as Chair of the Community Media Association (CMA), as well as his leadership with the student-run Radio LaB.

Reflecting on the experience, Terry said: “I was lucky enough to shake The King's hand. He asked me about my work at the University of Bedfordshire and was genuinely delighted to hear that we had enthusiastic students studying media. He was also impressed to learn that they share responsibility for running a full-time community radio station. He even recalled his previous visit to Luton to open the Luton DART and asked if that was still running okay!

Terry Lee meeting The King

“By the end of the evening, hundreds of happy media people were gathered outside the Palace gates, taking photos and swapping stories. New friendships were made, and it was a reminder of how strong and passionate the local media community is across the UK.”

Terry has been Chair of the CMA – which advocates for accessible, diverse, and community-driven media across the UK – since 2023 and an academic at Bedfordshire for more than a decade.

The University of Bedfordshire is passionate about helping to shape the next generation of aspiring broadcasters and journalists through a range of courses available within the School of Arts and Creative Industries. For more information, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/arts-and-creative-industries/