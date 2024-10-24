Unique opportunity to meet therapy ponies as Sue Ryder launches business network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Palliative and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, has launched a quarterly networking event bringing Bedford businesses together to learn, connect, and experience something new.

The first ‘meet-up’ will take place on December 11, 9.30 am -11.30 am at Keysoe International offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about the community interest company and meet their cuddle therapy ponies.

Keysoe International is also home to one of Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces in the county providing free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support. The networking session will be an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the services Sue Ryder provides and how the charity can work with local businesses.

Nick Burr is the Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice who is behind the network launch.

He said: “Sue Ryder Business Networking Bedford is more than a networking event. It’s dedicated not only to helping people make great business connections, but its attendees will experience something special from our hosts and leave with a deeper understanding of Sue Ryder and how we can collaborate effectively to make a meaningful difference to Bedford business and in our community.”

Alistair McDougall, Director at Green Light Consultancy Group, sponsors for the event, said: "We’re very excited to be sponsoring the first Sue Ryder business networking event. We’ve loved supporting them and working with Nick over the past couple of years, so this was a great opportunity to meet other local businesses and really shout about the amazing benefits of working with the charity.”

Tickets cost £12.50 plus a booking fee. To find out more and to sign up visit the Sue Ryder website. https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sueryder.org%2Fget-involved%2Ffundraise-for-us%2Fevents%2Fbusiness-networking-bedford%2F&data=05%7C02%7CHannah.Britton%40sueryder.org%7Caac5d805f473405e980408dcf28d8727%7C9e32eb7869664fc4ab8e52e3b8efc7bb%7C0%7C0%7C638651936885131530%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=7JQvzNiULpvYuZ0RfkLhV3Ig7gMzDEjRDd85VvpuRbI%3D&reserved=0

The second event will take place on March 20, 2025 at Brewpoint Bedford.